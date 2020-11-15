Soumitra Chatterjee, Indian acting legend, dies from Covid complications

(CNN) The legendary Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee, a famous protégé of Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray, has died at the age of 85 of health complications related to Covid-19.

He died at Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata on Sunday after being there since October 6, the hospital's chief, Pradip Tondon, told CNN. He initially tested positive for coronavirus, and complications from the disease contributed to his death. Despite being in the care of a team of 15 of the best doctors in the state of West Bengal, nothing could be done, Tondon added.

Chatterjee's career spanned six decades and 300 movies, and he was also an accomplished poet, playwright and theater actor, according to the Indian Express

He played key roles in 14 of Ray's films between 1959 and 1990, including the third installment of the acclaimed Apu Trilogy.

Chatterjee was awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke , India's highest cinema honor, in 2011 and he will be mourned by fans and critics alike.

Read More