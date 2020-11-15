A 'transformational' and inexpensive polypill could cut heart attacks and strokes up to 40%, study finds

(CNN) In what some researchers are calling a "transformational approach to preventing heart disease," an inexpensive polypill, along with an aspirin, cut heart attacks and strokes by up to 40%, according new research published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The research was also presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions on Friday.

A polypill is a medicine that combi nes three different blood pressure medications (atenolol, ramipril, and the "water pill" hydrochlorothiazide) and a cholesterol-lowering statin medication simvastatin. These are all generic drugs. Polypills can be taken alone or with an aspirin.

Polypills are widely used in Europe, but not marketed or used much in the US. The particular pill in this study was made in India.

The study had more than 5,700 volunteers from all over the world who researchers followed for nearly five years.

