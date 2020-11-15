Records tumble as No.1 Dustin Johnson wins Masters for first time

Masters 2020: The best pictures from Augusta
Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. He leads by four on 16-under.
Tiger Woods of the United States looks on the second hole during his third round of 72 to fall 11 shots behind Johnson.
Justin Thomas watches his shot out of a bunker on the 18th hole which he eventually bogeyed to fall six behind Johnson.
Spectators leave the Augusta National Golf Course following the third round.
Sungjae Im, of South Korea, putts on the 10th hole on his way to a 12-under tally and joint second place after three rounds.
A course worker updates the scoreboard on the eighth green during the third round.
Justin Thomas takes to a rules official after hitting his ball in the water on the 15th hole.