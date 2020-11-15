Peru's interim president resigns after just five days

(CNN) Peru's interim president Manuel Merino resigned Sunday, after being in office for only five days. His decision followed nearly a week of violent protests in the country following the impeachment of former President Martin Vizcarra.

"I want to make it known to the whole country that I irrevocably present my resignation for the office of the presidency and I call for peace and unity for all Peruvians. My commitment is with Peru and I will do everything in my power to guarantee a constitutional succession and for Congress to determine in order for Peru to move forward," Merino told the nation.

Merino was the President of Congress until being appointed interim president after Congress impeached former President Martin Vizcarra over corruption allegations on Monday. Vizcarra has denied the allegations.

Vizcarra's impeachment sparked protests across the country starting Monday and continued for six nights in a row, leaving at least two people dead and 94 injured on Saturday night.

Protesters against the removal of President Martin Vizcarra march with a giant national flag as they gather in front of Palacio de Justicia on November 14, 2020 in Lima, Peru.

The prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into both deaths. Peru's Office of Ombudsman has been monitoring the protests and called to stop the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters on social media.

Read More