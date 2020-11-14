Missouri police believe 5-year-old was injured in 'rolling' shootout

(CNN) A "rolling gun battle" between people in two vehicles might have left a 5-year-old girl shot and in the hospital Friday night, Missouri police say.

Officers investigated reports of shots fired about 7:50 p.m., the Independence Police Department said in a statement.

Around the same time, the Kansas City Police Department said a child had been shot and dropped off at a nearby Walmart.

Police are investigating a "rolling gun battle" in a restaurant parking lot, said Independence Police spokesman John Syme.

"The found victim is believed to have been in one of the involved vehicles when she was shot. She was transported to an area hospital and is being treated at this time," the statement says.

