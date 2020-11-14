A couple got married in a hospital parking lot after the groom recovered from Covid-19

(CNN) When Antionette Brown first saw Henry Bell at a nightclub 14 years ago, she knew he was the one. Although they never married, they commonly referred to each other as husband and wife during that span.

Nothing tore them apart -- not even when Bell nearly died after being hospitalized with Covid-19 for nearly two months.

So one day before he was released from HCA Healthcare's Orange Park Medical Center in Florida, they finally decided to tie the knot in the hospital parking lot surrounded by the health care workers who helped save Bell's life.

"It was wonderful," Brown, 48, told CNN. "Me and my husband went home to start a new life, and thank God for life and all the staff and doctors that made this happen. It will be a day to remember forever."

Bell arrived at the hospital on September 13 after experiencing coronavirus symptoms and was immediately placed on a ventilator. After weeks in the ICU, Brown was forced to decide between placing Bell in hospice or giving him a tracheostomy, a procedure that involves creating an opening in the neck to place a tube into a person's windpipe so they can breathe.

