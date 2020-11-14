Your 'Seasons Greetings' cards this year won't be all holiday cheer

(CNN) Megan Samarin is on a mission to find a holiday card that conveys the right sentiment this year.

After months spent separated from relatives and friends during the coronavirus pandemic, the mother of two from Orange County, California, wants to send a specific message this season -- one that will resonate in a year marked by turmoil and tragedy.

"I'm looking for holiday cards that dig deep, really deep sometimes, to find the humor in what might go down as the weirdest year of our lives," she says.

Megan Samarin

Samarin, 41, scoured numerous sites and found cards with messages such as "Good Riddance 2020" and "It's been a loooooong year." She chose one that features a bingo card of the things her family has done -- or rather, not done -- this year.

"The pandemic has been the defining feature of 2020 and I'm not going to stick my head in the sand and pretend that it did not happen," she says. "I still want to celebrate, I still want to send cards to my friends. I don't want to miss that."

Read More