Hanoi, Vietnam and Manila, Philippines (CNN) Typhoon Vamco has made landfall in Vietnam after leaving 67 dead in the Philippines, making it that country's deadliest storm this year.

Packing winds of up to 150 kph (93 mph), Vamco hit Vietnam's coast roughly 100km (62 miles) northwest of Da Nang Sunday local time, according to CNN Weather. Although the storm is weakening and will continue to do so as it moves inland, there is still a threat of flooding and landslides.

"This is a very strong typhoon," said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, before the storm hit as he warned provinces in Vamco's projected path to prepare for its impact.

The provinces planned to evacuate 468,000 people by the end of Saturday, according to state media citing the government's disaster management authority.

Residents affected by Typhoon Vamco scuffle over relief goods on November 14, 2020 in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines.

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding due to its long coastline. Vamco is the 13th storm to hit the Southeast Asian country this year, where more than 160 people have been killed in natural disasters triggered by a series of storms since early October.

Read More