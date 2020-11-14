Hanoi, Vietnam and Manila, Philippines (CNN) Typhoon Vamco is hurtling towards Vietnam, expected to make landfall early Sunday, after leaving 53 dead in the Philippines, making it that country's deadliest storm this year.

Packing winds of up to 165 kph (103 mph), Vamco is forecast to hit a swathe of Vietnam's central coast from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai province, the government's weather agency said Saturday.

"This is a very strong typhoon," said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, warning provinces in Vamco's projected path to prepare for its impact.

The provinces planned to evacuate 468,000 people by the end of Saturday, according to state media citing the government's disaster management authority.

Residents affected by Typhoon Vamco scuffle over relief goods on November 14, 2020 in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines.

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding due to its long coastline. Vamco will be the 13th storm to hit the Southeast Asian country this year, where more than 160 people have been killed in natural disasters triggered by a series of storms since early October.

