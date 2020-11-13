Indicted former R. Kelly manager in the middle of plea negotiations, prosecutors say

(CNN) A former manager for singer R. Kelly, who faces criminal charges of his own, is in the middle of plea negotiations, prosecutors revealed at a status conference Friday.

Donnell Russell was indicted in October on one count of interstate stalking for allegedly contacting an anonymous "Jane Doe" victim in Kelly's case "with the intent to harass and intimidate" her and her family, according to the indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge in October, court documents show. Russell was also charged by criminal complaint in the Southern District of New York with threatening physical harm by interstate communication and conspiracy to threaten physical harm after Russell allegedly placed a phone call to a Manhattan theater to prevent the December 4, 2018 screening of "Surviving R. Kelly," according to a criminal complaint. He allegedly told the theater there was an armed person inside, prepared to begin shooting, prosecutors said. His attorney in that case, Annalisa Miron, said Russell pleaded not guilty to those charges.

At the hearing Friday morning, Nadia Shihata, an Assistant US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, confirmed that prosecutors are in the middle of plea negotiations with Russell.

She added that prosecutors "will continue to produce additional discovery" in Russell's case.

