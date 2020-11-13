You can see every planet in our solar system this week

(CNN) It might be time to break out that telescope.

This week, there will be some not so familiar sights in the sky: all seven of the planets that make up our solar system will be visible at various points throughout the day.

Venus and Mercury are bright enough to see in the mornings, while Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be easier to see at night.

Earth Sky published a guide to viewing all of these planets, along with Uranus, on its website

Joe Guzman, an astronomer and educator at After School Matters in Chicago, has already told his students about this week's celestial phenomenon.

