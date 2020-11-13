Football game between UCLA and Utah is postponed, bringing this weekend's postponement tally to 15

(CNN) The college football season appears to be in disarray after a 15th Division I game, scheduled for this Saturday, was called off due to Covid-19.

The game between Utah at UCLA is the latest to be canceled. The Pac-12 Conference made the announcement Friday, citing Utah's football program not having the minimum amount of scholarship players available due to positive Covid-19 tests and additional student-athletes placed in isolation under contact tracing protocols.

"Our community is especially hard-hit right now by this virus, and our team and our department have been doing everything possible to follow protocols and avoid the spread of the virus," Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said in a statement, "We were doing very well, day-by-day, and it is extremely difficult for our student-athletes and coaches that they will not be able to compete again this week."

According to NCAA.com , 15 of the 49 football games that were scheduled to kick off Saturday were either postponed or canceled due to Covid-19 issues.

The announcement came just one day after the Southeastern Conference postponed multiple football games -- with seven originally scheduled and only three still set to play -- all because of Covid-19.

