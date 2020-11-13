North Carolina city postpones $1 million funding resolution allocated for reparations to Black residents

(CNN) A city in North Carolina has put on hold a vote on how to allocate $1 million in community reparations to Black residents.

Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer said at this week's council meeting that a majority of the council members asked her to remove the proposed reparations resolution from the agenda.

Postponing the vote, she said, will provide time "to schedule a council work session with the new council, to develop a road map for how to proceed with the implementation of the already adopted reparations resolution."

Manheimer said the council "remains unanimously supportive" of the reparation resolution passed over the summer and that the funding would be taken up soon."

