New York City schools may close again as Covid-19 cases surge

(CNN) New York City's public school system, the nation's largest, could shut down all classrooms as early as Monday in the midst of a growing second wave of coronavirus infections, officials said.

The decision signals a grim turnabout for a city that was an epicenter of the pandemic in the late March and mirrors the move back to online learning of other schools districts around the country. NYC schools closed in March and turned to all remote learning before reopening for in-person classes in September.

"We've faced these challenges before and are prepared for any situation that comes our way," New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza wrote in a letter to principals on Friday. "New Yorkers have proven they are ready and willing to do the collective work to fight back this virus."

Carranza and Mayor Bill de Blasio said the school system's 1.1 million students should prepare for a brief period of remote learning "out of an abundance of caution" as Covid-19 cases soar to alarming levels.

"And while no decision has been made about a system-wide transition to remote learning ... we must be prepared for every scenario," Carranza wrote.

