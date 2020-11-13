Police in Arizona looking into the death of Lori Vallow's third husband as she sits in an Idaho jail

(CNN) Phoenix police officials are reviewing the investigation into the death of Joseph Ryan, Lori Vallow's third husband, a spokeswoman for the department told CNN on Friday.

Vallow and her fourth husband, Chad Daybell , are both in jail in Idaho, awaiting trials on charges connected to the disappearances and death of her two children.

The review in Arizona was prompted in part by the recent publication of a recording made by Vallow's former sister-in-law, Annie Cushing, in 2018, police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said in a statement to CNN.

In that recording, made public for the first time last week by CNN affiliate East Idaho News, Vallow describes considering murdering her former husband, whom she does not name.

In the recording, Vallow says she ultimately decided not to murder her husband, and joined a temple instead.

