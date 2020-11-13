(CNN) The Miami Marlins have hired Kim Ng to be the team's new general manager, making her the first woman GM and first Asian American GM in Major League Baseball history.

The organization says Ng is now the highest-ranking woman in MLB team operations and is believed to be the first woman hired as a GM to lead a professional men's sports team in any North American major league.

"Kim's appointment makes history in all of professional sports and sets a significant example for the millions of women and girls who love baseball and softball," Commissioner of Baseball Robert Manfred Jr. said in a statement.

"The hard work, leadership, and record of achievement throughout her long career in the National Pastime led to this outcome, and we wish Kim all the best as she begins her career with the Marlins."

Ng has worked in the majors for over 30 years, holding positions with the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations. Most recently, Ng served as MLB's senior vice president of baseball operations. Ng began her career as an intern with the Sox in 1990.

