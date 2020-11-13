Kenosha County Board votes to pay for body cameras for sheriff's office

(CNN) Funding for body cameras for sheriff's deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, has been approved by the county board.

In 2017, the city council unanimously approved a measure calling for police to wear body cameras, but the purchase was postponed until 2022 due to a budget shortage -- leaving investigators lacking an important record of what occurred between Blake and the officers.

County board find the money

Earlier this month, the county board passed the 2021 budget, which included funding for body cameras. However, they failed to meet the 18-vote threshold on actually paying for the budget during the vote.

While it was suggested the board could pull money from the county's savings to pay for the cameras, the board was eventually decided to borrow money through municipal bonding, County Board Supervisor Gabe Nudo confirmed to CNN.

Nudo says this money will cover transportation infrastructure projects, too, not just body cameras.

The 2021 Kenosha County budget lays out payments of $425,000 per year for the next five years toward body cameras in the Sheriff's Office, but Nudo says this vote only pays for the first payment of $425,000.

He said he worried the funding debate might come up again next year.