A message from CNN Heroes

(CNN) Since 2007, CNN Heroes has shined a light on everyday people committed to making the world a better place. Now in its 14th year, CNN Heroes will celebrate the amazing people and extraordinary acts behind the biggest global stories that have dominated 2020: the fight against the coronavirus and the battle for racial equity and social justice. This year, CNN is asking viewers to vote on what they feel was this year's most inspiring moment.

This year's reimagined "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute," will salute the frontline workers, advocates, scientists, and neighbors that reignited hope during one of the most challenging years of our time. Anderson Cooper will be joined again this year by Kelly Ripa as co-host of the 14th annual "CNN Heroes: An All -Star Tribute" airing Sunday, December 13th at 8PM ET.