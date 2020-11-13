California sees fastest growth in new daily coronavirus cases

(CNN) California, which this week announced its 1 millionth Covid-19 case, is seeing the fastest rate of increase in the number of daily reported infections since the start of the pandemic, public health officials said Friday.

There has been a 47.1% increase in the number of new cases in a one-week period since the beginning of this month, according to Dr. Erica Pan, who is currently serving as the state's acting public health officer.

"This is almost a 20% faster rate of rise and the fastest rate of rise we have seen in California," Pan said. "When cases are increasing at this pace, it is really important for us to act quickly."

The state reported 6,893 additional cases of Covid-19 on Friday, a higher number of new infections than the state's seven-day average of 6,773 cases. The two-week test positivity rate has also increased from 3% to 4%, according to Pan.

A statewide travel advisory was implemented Friday along with Oregon and Washington, asking residents to refrain from any non-essential travel.