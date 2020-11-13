Arkansas police officer shot and killed in the line of duty

(CNN) A police officer in Arkansas was killed in the line of duty on Thursday while trying to apprehend a suspect, police tell CNN. The suspect is now on the run.

The shooting took place at the Delta Inn Motel in West Helena. According to Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Patrick Smith, two officers were responding to a tip about a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in November.

When the officers pulled into the motel, a burgundy vehicle pulled up toward them, a person got out and began shooting at the officers, hitting one of them, according to Smith. It is believed the person was a passenger in the vehicle, according to CNN affiliate WMC.

The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

The officer was rushed to the hospital where he died. His name is not being released, but police say he served in law enforcement for more than ten years and is survived by his fiancé and two children.

Read More