Bryson DeChambeau's Masters challenge evaporates after bizarre lost ball

Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round on his way to a 70 and the joint clubhouse lead at nine-under.

Sungjae Im, of South Korea, tees off at the 18th and he closed just one shot adrift of the clubhouse leaders on eight-under.

A course worker watches play on the 17th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament.

Photos: Masters 2020: The best pictures from Augusta

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States rides in a cart with a rules official after playing his second tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Masters as ran up a triple bogey seven.