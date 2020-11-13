Bryson DeChambeau's Masters challenge evaporates after bizarre lost ball

Masters 2020: The best pictures from Augusta
Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round on his way to a 70 and the joint clubhouse lead at nine-under.
Sungjae Im, of South Korea, tees off at the 18th and he closed just one shot adrift of the clubhouse leaders on eight-under.
A course worker watches play on the 17th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament.
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States rides in a cart with a rules official after playing his second tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Masters as ran up a triple bogey seven.
Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, watches his tee shot on the fourth hole on his way to the joint clubhouse lead on nine-under.
A general view as Collin Morikawa of the United States walks on the second green at Augusta National.
Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the third green, which he three-putted for a bogey.