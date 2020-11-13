Gigantic alligator spotted roaming Florida golf course

(CNN) You thought Jurassic Park was just a movie?

Well, you might be forgiven for thinking dinosaurs still walk the earth after seeing footage of a ginormous alligator roaming on a Florida golf course.

Spotted at Valencia Golf & Country Club in Naples, Florida during tropical storm Eta, the gator was seen prowling a tee box by Tyler Stolting, a professional at the club, on Wednesday.

HOLY GATOR🐊: take a look at this massive gator walking through Valencia Golf Course in Naples. He looks like he belongs in Jurassic park!



📸: Tyler Stolting pic.twitter.com/skr3Du9EBQ — Nicolette Perdomo (@NickiPerdomo) November 12, 2020

The sheer size of the animal had many on social media questioning whether it was actually real.

However, according to David Sheen, the reptile and amphibian research leader of the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there was "nothing unusual" about the size of the alligator.

