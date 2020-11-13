Yangon, Myanmar The ruling party of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has won enough parliamentary seats to form the next government, according to official results of a general election released on Friday.

The latest batch of results from Sunday's vote confirmed Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) had secured the 322 seats in the bicameral legislature needed to form a government.

The NLD has taken 346 seats of the 412 seats that have been declared, with results from 64 more yet to be announced.

The comfortable win will be a welcome boost for Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace laureate who has had a turbulent first term and struggled to meet high public expectations.

She is tasked with developing a country that suffered nearly 50 years of isolation and decay under strict military rule, years of which she was held under house arrest.

