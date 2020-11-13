(CNN) India will celebrate its biggest festival, Diwali, this weekend, as it battles the world's second-largest coronavirus pandemic and enters its annual air pollution season.

Experts fear those factors combined could lead to a surge in coronavirus cases, especially in the capital where infections are already surging.

Indians throng a market for shopping ahead of Hindu festival Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, on Novermber 9, 2020.

Diwali is the five-day Hindu festival of lights, and beginning on Saturday, friends and family will come together to feast, set off fireworks and light colorful lamps. For many of the country's 1.3 billion people, it's the most important festival of the year and is equivalent in importance to Christmas in many Western countries.

But this year, it's being held during a global pandemic.

India has reported more than 8.7 million coronavirus cases, more than any other country in the world besides the United States. While the country is now reporting fewer cases than at its peak in September, cases are rising again in the capital New Delhi, which reported a record number of daily fatalities on Thursday.

