SEC sees four of seven games sidelined because of Covid-19 concerns

(CNN) A bunch of good football teams are being sidelined this weekend.

There were seven games on the Southeastern Conference football schedule for Saturday. Now there are just three.

SEC teams not playing: No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 11 Georgia, No. 21 Auburn, Louisiana State, Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee.

Yes, the culprit is the coronavirus, and now four of those teams have an insufficient number of available players due to positive tests and athletes who might have been exposed having to spend time in quarantine.

"Candidly, the numbers around contact tracing -- and I think you've heard from some of what I've learned from our coaches' comments -- have emerged as one of our biggest challenges to playing," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday.

