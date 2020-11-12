Schools go back to virtual learning in areas hard hit by Covid-19

(CNN) As Covid-19 cases soar to alarming levels around the country, some schools are moving back to online-only instruction.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District, Michigan's largest, is one of the latest to announce the move back to digital learning. In-person instruction will be suspended Friday until January 11 or possibly sooner, school officials said on Thursday.

"The District relied on science and the data to reopen schools for in person learning this summer and fall and relied on the same criterium to decide that it was no longer safe for our students and employees to work in an in-person school environment," said Nikolai Vitti, the district superintendent.

The decision comes as the number of cases in the state "are skyrocketing," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at a press conference Thursday.

The test infection rate in Detroit is at 5%, according to the city's data, and that state's rate is at 10.8%. The Detroit school district had previously said it would consider closing its doors if its Covid-19 test infection rate was between 5% and 7%.