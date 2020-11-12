Pet adoption program expands to help seniors keep pets amid the pandemic

(CNN) Joan Reidy, 67, watches and laughs as her new dog Babygirl darts around the backyard.

"I call them 'zoomies' because they run and run. So energetic!" Reidy told CNN. "I have to keep up with her and so we go on a lot of walks. She is really good for my health, and I think I am good for her, too."

Joan Reidy takes her dog Babygirl on numerous walks along Lake Erie.

Throughout the pandemic, Reidy has worked out of her house in Lorain, Ohio. When she took Babygirl home, Reidy said the pup brought new energy and purpose to her quarantined life.

"This year for the pandemic there are a lot of people isolated. I think if they have a pet it makes a big difference," Reidy told CNN. "It is another being in the house, and having someone that you are taking care of is important."

Helping seniors afford four-legged friends