New York City wildlife rehabilitator stumbles upon an injured swan, transporting it two hours across the city to safety

(CNN) New York City resident and wildlife rehabilitator Ariel Cordova-Rojas decided she wanted to immerse herself in nature the day before she turned 30, so she rode her bike from Harlem to Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge on November 5 to take a hike.

What happened when she got there is something she said she'll never forget.

"About a mile into my stroll, I saw a swan sitting by the edge of the bay by itself," she said. "I've worked with swans before and noticed she looked a little off. She didn't move whatsoever and just kind of looked at me."

Cordova-Rojas, who previously volunteered at the New York City Wild Bird Fund for five years, said swans are normally territorial and can hiss at or try to flee from people when threatened. When she slowly approached the bird, the swan tried to get away, but it couldn't walk, she said.

"At that point, I knew something was wrong with this swan," she said. "I knew exactly where to take her, but I didn't know how to get there because I came on my bicycle. None of that mattered to me, so I just picked up the swan, threw my jacket on top of her, scooped her up and just started to walk."

Read More