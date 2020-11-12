Ivy League sports competitions canceled for fall and winter

(CNN) Ivy League schools will not be competing in intercollegiate sports this winter because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ivy League Council of Presidents said.

Fall sports competitions will not be rescheduled for the spring as had been announced when they were postponed in July, the council said in a release.

The Ivy League will also postpone intercollegiate athletics competition for spring sports through at least the end of February 2021, according to the news release.

"Regrettably, the current trends regarding transmission of the COVID-19 virus and subsequent protocols that must be put in place are impeding our strong desire to return to intercollegiate athletics competition in a safe manner," the council said.

The announcement comes as the US continues to post daily new highs of new coronavirus cases around the country. There have been more than 100,000 new cases every day for more than a week, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

