California becomes the second US state to top 1 million Covid-19 cases, after Texas

More than 5,000 new cases and 18 new deaths have been reported so far on Thursday, for a total of 1,000,631 confirmed cases and 18,126 deaths statewide, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

And health officials report that, like most other states in the country, California's Covid-19 numbers are all trending in the wrong direction.

At a November 9 news conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state recorded more than 7,200 new cases in a day and had a 7-day average of about 5,889 infections.

"That number was familiar four to six weeks ago, but since the early part of October where we were able to get those numbers down below 3,000, we haven't seen an average of 7-days above 5,800 in quite some time," Newsom said.

