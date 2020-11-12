(CNN) After years of campaigning and days of uncertainty following Election Day in the United States, the results may be cause for celebration or mourning, depending on who you voted for.

Whether it's a good or bad outcome for your side, there are ways to leverage the emotions of this moment to use your life to further the causes you care about and possibly be a part of building lasting change.

Vote and register people to vote

The state of Georgia will have two runoffs, scheduled for January 5, because no candidate in either of the state's US Senate elections reached the 50% threshold required to win the seat outright. Democrat Jon Ossoff is facing incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue. Meanwhile, Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who has held her seat since being appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019.

Remind your Georgia friends that early voting begins on December 14, and you can offer support to your campaign of choice. If you're local, help drive people to the polls.

