CNN 10 - November 12, 2020

November 12, 2020
BLURBS
1. Last Saturday, U.S. media projected a winner in the 2020 presidential election after more results came in from what state, which has 20 electoral votes?
2. Though the results of the election are being disputed in court, what two candidates are projected to become president and vice president in 2021?
3. Name the U.S. pharmaceutical company that says its coronavirus vaccine could be 90 percent effective in protecting people, though critics (and the company itself) say much more scientific information is needed.
4. What was the name of the storm that made landfall in the Florida Keys (and Florida's west coast) after causing death and destruction in Central America?
5. What was the name of the new storm that formed this week in the Atlantic, breaking the record for the most named storms in a single hurricane season?
6. What is the name of the transportation system that, through a vacuum of air and electromagnetic propulsion, allows train-like vehicles to travel at high speeds?
7. China says it recently broke its own record for deepest manned dive to what part of the Pacific Ocean?
8. The Shed performing arts center, which has a steel shell that can be rolled out to increase the building's size, recently opened in what location?
9. Concerning the coronavirus pandemic, a CNN poll conducted early last month indicated that 45 percent of Americans wouldn't do what?
10. What two-word term describes the traditional start of the holiday shopping season in the U.S., when many retailers see a profit?
