Japanese town deploys 'Monster Wolf' robots to deter wild bears

A Japanese town has deployed robot wolves to scare off bears that have become an increasingly dangerous nuisance in the countryside.

The town of Takikawa, on the northern island of Hokkaido, purchased and installed a pair of the robots after bears were found roaming neighborhoods in September. City officials said there have been no bear encounters since.

Bear sightings are at a five-year high, mostly in rural areas in western and northern Japan, national broadcaster NHK has reported. There have been dozens of attacks so far in 2020, two of them fatal, prompting the government to convene an emergency meeting last month to address the threat they pose.

The robot called Monster Wolf consists of a shaggy body on four legs, a blond mane and fierce, glowing-red eyes. When its motion detectors are activated, it moves its head, flashes lights and emits 60 different sounds ranging from wolfish howling to machinery noises.

Machinery maker Ohta Seiki has sold about 70 robots since 2018.

