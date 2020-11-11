A small Pacific island nation recorded its first Covid-19 case in a man who visited the US

(CNN) The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, formerly one of the few places in the world untouched by coronavirus, has recorded its first Covid-19 case.

This week, a 23-year-old man who'd returned from traveling to the US tested positive while he was quarantining. The man, who'd flown back to Vanuatu on November 4, was asymptomatic, Vanuatu's health ministry said Tuesday.

"Physical distancing and personal protection measures were applied and maintained during the flight, throughout the arrival process, during transport to and during registration at the quarantine facility," the ministry said in a news release.

The man will remain in isolation until health clearance is given, the ministry said.

Coronavirus has spread to 217 countries and territories , and there are over 51 million cases of Covid-19 worldwide. Over 1.3 million people have died from the virus since China reported its first case in late December 2019.

