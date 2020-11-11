Veterans served to protect our country. Here's where they can get served with deals and freebies today

(CNN) Veterans Day will be celebrated a bit differently this year, but there are still freebies and deals aplenty for America's veterans and active military members.

Because of the pandemic, many of these deals at restaurants and businesses are good both in-store and online -- though it's best to call ahead to make sure. Most of these deals are valid for veterans and active military with proof of service.

Here's a sampling of some of the best Veterans Day offers this year.

Restaurants

Applebee's: Free meal with proof of service. The offer is only good for dine-in, and beverage and gratuity aren't included.