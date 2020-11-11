Family that went viral welcomes their baby who was delivered by her surrogate grandmother

(CNN) A family that went viral on social media announcing a pregnancy through IVF and an unusual surrogacy have welcomed a girl into the world.

"Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science... Baby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle's carrier is quite a special one. MY MOM."

"My mom was an absolute rock star through a difficult delivery," Lockwood said in her Instagram post.

"The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away. Holding my daughter in my arms my heart is bursting. The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mom did for me."

Lockwood has been upfront about her struggle getting pregnant and raising awareness for infertility.