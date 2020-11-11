Navajo Nation says it has 34 communities with 'uncontrolled spread' of Covid-19

(CNN) The Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, has 34 communities with "uncontrolled spread" of Covid-19, its president's office said in a statement.

Navajo leaders say the spread is "largely due to travel off the Navajo Nation and family gatherings," according to the release.

A 56-hour curfew will start Friday at 9 p.m. to counter that, the statement said.

"We are dealing with an invisible monster and the only way we are going to beat this virus is by doing it together and listening to our public health experts," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in the statement.

The Navajo Nation was a prominent hot spot for Covid-19 in the United States earlier this year. In May, it surpassed New York and New Jersey for the highest per-capita infection rate.

Read More