Lucille Bridges, mother of the Black first-grader who integrated an all-White school, dies at 86

(CNN) Ruby Bridges may be widely known as the brave Black child who desegregated an all-White school in the South, but it was her mom, Lucille, who put the decision in motion.

"Brave, progressive, a champion for change," Ruby Bridges wrote of her mom. "She helped alter the course of so many lives by setting me out on my path as a six year old little girl."

That champion for change -- Lucille Bridges -- has died at age 86.

"Today our country lost a hero," Ruby Bridges wrote on her Instagram page. "Our nation lost a Mother of the Civil Rights Movement today. And I lost my mom. I love you and am grateful for you. May you Rest In Peace."

In the photo Ruby Bridges posted, Lucille Bridges is seen holding Ruby's hand while walking her out of William Frantz Elementary School with four federal agents at their side.

