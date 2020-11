'Genius Dog Contest' kicks off to determine whether 6 of the world's smartest dogs can learn new names

(CNN) Simply put, they are the world's top dogs.

Researchers from Hungary are holding the Genius Dog Challenge , which pits six of the world's smartest dogs against one another to show who is able to best learn the names of new objects.

The event begins on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. ET and finishes on Monday, November 16. The contest will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook

"The Genius Dog Challenge is part of a bigger research project on language learning and processing in dogs," Dr. Claudia Fugazza, a canine behavior researcher at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, told CNN.

"We have been searching for the past two years and a half for dogs that showed the ability to learn object names and we found that this seems to be a rare skill. While most dogs struggle to learn even only a few names, some rare individuals seem to be very talented at this and can learn multiple object names very easily."

Read More