Fairfax County removes Confederate monuments that long stood outside its courthouse

(CNN) A collection of Confederate monuments, markers and weaponry that has long stood outside the courthouse in Fairfax County, Virginia, is no longer on display.

"We started today with a Fairfax County that better reflects our values," McKay said.

Fairfax County Commissioner Jeff McKay announced the removal of Confederate memorials and monuments outside the county courthouse on November 6.

That bill requires publication of a public hearing in at least one local newspaper, followed by the hearing itself.

Should that hearing lead to removal, the locality then is required to open a 30-day window to first offer the item for "relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield," the measure says. After those 30 days - whether there is interest in the monument or memorial, or not - "the local governing body shall have sole authority to determine the final disposition" of the item, the bill says.

That legislation was a priority for Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, his spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky told CNN last March, as he "has long advocated to give localities' authority over the monuments in their communities."