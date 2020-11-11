'Faces of Covid' Twitter account features veterans who lost their lives to Covid-19 every hour on Veterans Day

(CNN) A Twitter account begun during the pandemic to highlight Covid-19 victims has a new mission for Veterans Day: it is recognizing veterans who lost their lives to the virus every hour.

Alex Goldstein started Faces of Covid in March to share the stories of those who have died from the coronavirus.

"We've shared over 3,000 stories to date of those who have lost their lives to COVID in the U.S., and unfortunately all signs indicate I'll be doing this for a long time," Goldstein told CNN.

Since establishing the account, Goldstein said that he has used holidays or events to emphasize stories with "a thematic and hopefully impactful purpose," and Veterans Day is no exception.

Goldstein decided to share the stories of those who sacrificed their lives for freedom every hour on Wednesday.

