(CNN) The presidential election of 2020 is already one for the history books. After a long campaign set against a global pandemic, it appears former Vice President Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump by a wide margin in the popular vote and a decisive count in the Electoral College.

Thomas Balcerski

History provides some indication of what Inauguration Day 2021 may look like. In the past, three outgoing presidents -- John Adams in 1801, John Quincy Adams in 1829 and Andrew Johnson in 1869 -- refused to attend their successors' inaugurations. Poor form even then, they all the same provide an apt example for what may follow in today's divided political climate.

In highly polarized times, in which the results of an election are called into question, an outgoing president's refusal to attend the new president's inauguration has yielded surprisingly beneficial results for the country. In all three instances, the incoming president went on to run highly popular administrations and win two terms in office.

All this may bode well for Biden's political future.