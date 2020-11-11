Ja'net Bishop, Ed.D, is a volunteer with the American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces, where she teaches incarcerated veterans techniques for reducing anger and stress. Bishop is a former certified school principal, former certified K-12 school counselor, veteran, former veteran spouse, mother to two veterans and American Red Cross volunteer. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinions on CNN.

(CNN) There I was, in the middle of a prison, with all their eyes on me. I was there for one purpose -- to teach incarcerated veterans how to cope with anger and stress. I gave my lesson and then I sat and listened to every inmate. Each veteran shared their story, their struggles and their hopes. And at the end of the lesson, all I could think of was another fellow soldier: my husband.

I joined the military in 1982. Competitive by nature, I'd seen my younger brother sign up and I thought, "If he can do it, then I can definitely do it!" I was so proud to be the first female in my family to join and once I got through basic training, I felt like I could achieve anything.

Ja'net Bishop

As a cadet, I met a Black female major who became my mentor. I had never seen women officers of color before -- I was completely inspired by her. She encouraged me to make my way out of the housing projects in New York City, and that's just what I did. I became a strong military officer and leader.

I served during Desert Storm. It was an unusual time to find love, but I did. After we married, he deployed overseas to combat. When I became a mom, I made the tough decision to leave the military, but transitioning to civilian life was hard. Initially, I thought my husband and I would continue to walk in lockstep, but unfortunately, that did not happen. My husband struggled with severe PTSD, but he never sought help, and after two decades of marriage, I lost him -- only 52 years old -- to a fatal heart attack in 2016. The blow left me widowed and rudderless.

I needed to transition my pain into purpose. So, I moved to South Carolina the following year and linked up with the American Red Cross. When I heard they had a program that supported veterans inside prison, I raised my hand to serve a second time. After background checks and many training sessions, I was ready. I had spent my civilian life as an educator and counselor for youth, but this time, I would use my skills to help my veteran community.

