How to overcome the trauma of a divided nation

Shauna Springer, the chief psychologist for the Stella Center, is one of the nation's leading experts on PTSD and trauma and the author of "Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us." The views expressed here are her own.

(CNN) We're facing an onslaught of acute stressors, living through a global pandemic, deep divisions within society, the devastating impact of wildfires and floods, and the ripening of election-related angst.

Americans across society are feeling a depth of trauma that is familiar for many of our nation's veterans and first responders. If you've been eagerly anticipating sudden and sustained relief from your strongest negative emotions should the election have gone your way — that's a mirage.

Regardless of how events unfold in the months to come, the fact remains that a majority of people in our society hold deep fear about the future. Nearly half of the country will continue to feel this way after the election, even if there is a smooth transition of power. Some may express this fear through anger — the go-to emotion for many people — and others will become depressed.

Our fears will not suddenly go away by virtue of the election results. Even if we have leadership that seeks to unify, rather than divide the country, we have a long uphill road to travel. And that's if we choose to travel it.

Here's where we start. As any runner knows, you must train for the event you'll run. If your race is a marathon, you should train for a marathon, not a 100-yard dash. Coping in the years after the 2020 election will be a marathon, not a sprint.

