(CNN) The US Food and Drug Administration is recommending food manufacturers voluntarily list sesame as an ingredient on food labels.

The guidance is not a requirement and is intended to help people who are allergic to sesame identify foods that may contain the seed, the agency said.

"Many Americans are allergic or sensitive to sesame, and they need the ability to quickly identify products that might contain sesame," Susan Mayne, the director of the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, said in a statement.

Under current FDA regulations, sesame must be declared on a label if whole seeds are used as an ingredient, but labeling is not required when it's used as a flavor or in a spice blend. It's also not required for a product such as tahini, which is made from ground sesame seed paste. Some consumers are not aware that tahini is made from sesame seeds, the agency said.

"In these instances, sesame may not be declared by name in the ingredient list on a product's label. We are encouraging food manufacturers to voluntarily list sesame as an ingredient whenever a product has been made with sesame," Mayne said.