Will college students bring Covid-19 home for Thanksgiving?

(CNN) Weston Kerekes plans to eat his Thanksgiving dinner alone in his childhood bedroom in Santa Monica, California.

If all goes as planned, the Yale University freshman's quarantine will have followed a tightly choreographed trip from his New Haven, Connecticut, campus to ensure he doesn't expose his parents to Covid-19.

"He'll take a Covid-19 test 72 hours before he leaves campus and then he will wear an N95 (mask) and goggles from the moment he steps into the airport," said Erika Kerekes, his mother, who has asthma, high blood pressure and diabetes. " On the plane he won't eat or drink anything or use the bathroom."

Once he tests negative, after several days of quarantining, the Kerekes family will be able to live together without wearing masks or social distancing.

Welcome to the 2020 holiday season, which is more than a little bit fraught. Take the State University of New York system, which just announced that its 140,000 students must test negative if they want to leave any of the 64 schools in the state's system for Thanksgiving to avoid community spread.