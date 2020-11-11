Will college students bring Covid-19 home for Thanksgiving?

(CNN)Weston Kerekes plans to eat his Thanksgiving dinner alone in his childhood bedroom in Santa Monica, California.
If all goes as planned, the Yale University freshman's quarantine will have followed a tightly choreographed trip from his New Haven, Connecticut, campus to ensure he doesn't expose his parents to Covid-19.
"He'll take a Covid-19 test 72 hours before he leaves campus and then he will wear an N95 (mask) and goggles from the moment he steps into the airport," said Erika Kerekes, his mother, who has asthma, high blood pressure and diabetes. "On the plane he won't eat or drink anything or use the bathroom."
Once he tests negative, after several days of quarantining, the Kerekes family will be able to live together without wearing masks or social distancing.
Welcome to the 2020 holiday season, which is more than a little bit fraught. Take the State University of New York system, which just announced that its 140,000 students must test negative if they want to leave any of the 64 schools in the state's system for Thanksgiving to avoid community spread.
During this ongoing public health emergency, schools such as the University of South Carolina, Syracuse University and Emory University has already rewritten their academic calendar to end the in-person semester at Thanksgiving.
That means students won't return to campus until January 2021, while others, such as The George Washington University and the California State University system have recently announced plans to continue holding classes virtually in the spring.
With students testing positive at many campuses nationwide, the goal is to mitigate risk. This has left many parents facing the tough decision of having to tell their son or daughter to stay far from home for Thanksgiving.
Unless your student's return-home plan is airtight, infectious disease experts are urging students taking classes in person to shelter in place — on campus.
"The only way to go home safely is for a student to bubble for 14 days," said epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, a regents professor and McKnight presidential endowed chair in public health at University of Minnesota and the director of its Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. He now serves on President-elect Joe Biden's Covid-19 task force.
"If you're on campus, you have an all-too-real risk of becoming infected."
Without testing, a student can be asymptomatic and unknowingly take the virus home — along with that semester's worth of laundry.
"This means that the first inkling that your son or daughter is infected will occur the day after Thanksgiving, which is when he or she will start to feel sick," Osterholm said. "If your entire family has gathered for the holiday, there's a risk that everyone will get sick. It's these small gatherings that concern us greatly."
Sketch out a meticulous plan
That said, if your child must come home or if his or her school's semester ends as of Thanksgiving week, the entire family has to take concrete steps to avoid exposure to the virus.
"When it comes to Covid-19, it's not about what you do, it's how you do it," said Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief quality and patient safety officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "It's hard to do this right, as there's a lot you have to account for."
That's why 14 days of very strict preca