Rome (CNN) If music be the food of love, play on -- especially when coronavirus restrictions leave you with little other option.

Prevented from visiting his sick wife in hospital, 81-year-old Stefano Bozzini decided to take to the street outside to serenade her on his accordion.

The touching moment was captured on film and has since gone viral.

While Carla Sacchi, his wife of 47 years, watched from a second-floor window of the hospital in Castel San Giovanni, a town in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region, the sprightly troubadour played a medley of love songs on his accordion below.

He opened with "Spanish Eyes" by Engelbert Humperdinck, before playing a selection of his wife's favorites.