Hong Kong (CNN) Four pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers were stripped of their seats on Wednesday after Beijing passed a resolution giving local authorities broad new powers to quash dissent, in a move that could signal the end of political opposition in the city.

The resolution, passed by China's highest legislative body, allows Hong Kong's executive to expel elected lawmakers directly without having to go through the courts, allowing Beijing to further its control over the semi-autonomous territory.

Under the new ruling, lawmakers who are deemed to promote or support Hong Kong independence, or who refuse to acknowledge Beijing's sovereignty over the city will "immediately lose their qualifications," the resolution said.

It also applies to elected lawmakers who "seek foreign forces to intervene in the affairs of Hong Kong, or who have endangered national security" and who "fail to uphold the Basic Law" -- the city's mini constitution -- as well as those who are deemed "not loyal to the legal requirements and conditions" of the territory.

The four legislators, Alvin Yeung, Dennis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Kenneth Leung, were immediately disqualified from the city's Legislative Council following the ruling, the Hong Kong government said. The four were previously barred from running in now postponed legislative elections earlier this year.

Read More