Scores of civilians beheaded by insurgents in Northern Mozambique, witness says

Johannesburg (CNN) Insurgents beheaded scores of people in Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado in a series of attacks that began on October 31 and lasted several days, an eyewitness told CNN, confirming earlier state media reports.

A resident who escaped the assault in Muidumbe District told CNN he personally knew at least five of the people who were killed, saying insurgents cut off the victims' heads before leaving them to rot in ditches and on the sides of roads.

The local, who refused to give his name out of fear of reprisals, said his mother was among a group that tried to return to Muidumbe after their escape, but fled once more when they realized the insurgents were still occupying the town. "They found several corpses without life," he said, adding, "I can still see smoke. They are still burning houses."

A local priest in the district told CNN that entire families were killed, citing accounts from relatives and others who had fled the area. Everyone had left the village for fear of death, he added.

On Monday, Mozambican police announced to state media that more than 50 people had been rounded up and beheaded on a soccer pitch in town during the attacks, a claim that CNN could not verify. State media also reported the militants had abducted women and children.

