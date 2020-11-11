(CNN) Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord has condemned the killing of prominent Libyan lawyer and women's rights activist Hanan al-Barassi, who was gunned down by armed men Tuesday in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Her killing in Benghazi, which falls under the control of the Libyan National Army (LNA), came just a day after she shared comments on social media criticizing the son of renegade military general and LNA leader Khalifa Haftar.

"The assassination of human rights defenders and opinion-holders and the silencing of voices is a heinous crime and a disgraceful form of tyranny and a desperate attempt to destroy hope for the establishment of a civil and democratic state," Libya's Interior Minister, Fathi Bashagha, tweeted Tuesday.

According to the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), al-Barassi -- whom the mission describes as a "vocal critic of corruption, abuse of power and human rights violations" -- was shot "in broad daylight" by unidentified armed men.

"Her tragic death illustrates the threats faced by Libyan women as they dare to speak out," UNSMIL added.

